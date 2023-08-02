From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris has described the development partners as supporting pillers to any government in the efforts to provide critical social -economic services, infrastructure development to the people.

Governor Idris stated this while flagging off a development partners forum/ meeting with State MDAs,Donor organisations, development partners and non-state actors, organized by the state Ministry of Budget and Economic planning held in Birnin Kebbi.

Idris, represented by the Deputy Governor,Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida,noted that,the donors,have eagle eyes of identifying local needs of people especially places where conventional system could not reach.

According to him, “development partners are supporting pillers of the government,in their efforts on providing communities with critical social- economic support services, infrastructural development,and systems strengthening.

“They have such eagle eyes of identifying local needs and providing aid,where the conventional system could not reach out to. We have often received good news and seen beautiful pictures, videos and reports of several laudable and impactful interventions provided by these partners.

“The government and good people of Kebbi State are indeed happy and grateful. Unfortunately,the presence and much needed interventions of these important development partners happens to be at its lowest ebb in the state, where we have less than forty of such interventions in total.

“This is in comparison with happenings in our sister and neigbouring States of Sokoto and Zamfara,where donors and heart touching interventions are provided in hundreds,thus positively affecting the lives of hundreds of thousands of people”.

Idris,also noted that donors engagement,accurate information, reliable data, indigenous representatives are vital tools to attract more donors and accountable.

“Effective donor engagement,accurate information, reliable data, indigenous representatives, effective monitoring, strategic reporting,and policies like the standards of operations and operational framework,among other vital tools are very pertinent in attracting donors and making them more accountable.

“This will no doubt contribute significantly to the overall activities of development partners,and in turn the overall development of the State”,.

In his remark,the Secretary to the State Government,Alhaji Yakubu Bala,said that,the activities of development partners always add value to the good governance.

According to him,”it is on record that activities of development partners add value to good governance. Through out the world,efforts to strengthen governance institutions and partnership among them are being rewarded by the fruits of social stability and economic well-being.

“Institutions and partnership are strong,when ideals,data, strategies, implementation and evaluation are shared. This sharing takes place with openness and transparency so that all stakeholders are mutually accountable”.

Bala,added that to maximize scarce human and financial resources,all stakeholders, organizations,and citizens need to be included in strategizing about the future and ways to achieve social and economic goals.