From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Abubakar has Inspected ongoing rehabilitation and construction of projects under the Ministry of Health.

The projects inspected include State Medical Store, State Drugs Management Agency at State Malaria Control Unit, State Infectious Disease Control Unit and the Molecular Laboratory Unit at Kebbi Medical Centre Kalgo.

Speaking to newsmen during the visit, Senator Umar Abubakar expressed satisfaction with quality and progress of the projects, while urging the contractor to hasten the completion.

He tasked the contractors not to compromise on the quality of the work and keep to contractual agreements.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Shehu Nuhu Koko, said the Infectious Disease Control Unit and the Molecular Laboratory projects are very important to the healthcare delivery system especially in treatments and diagnosis of infectious diseases such as Lassa fever, Covid-19 and other epidemics.

According to him, when the projects are completed would address challenges faced during pandemic of not having a standard isolation centers meant for emergency treatments of infectious diseases.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied to the visit by Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafidan Yauri, and his Persona Assistant, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed among others.

It would be recalled that, State government in collaboration with Global Health Supply Chain- Procurement and Supply Management are preparing to establisht State Drug Management Agency for sustainable drug revolving scheme.