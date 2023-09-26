From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has declared Wednesday Wednesday, September 27, 2023, as a public holiday to mark the Eid-ul-Maulid celebration.

This was contained in a Press release signed by the Kebbi State Head of Service, Alhaji Sufyanu Garba Bena and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

According to the statement, “Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has graciously given an approval for the holiday to enable the indigenes of the State to join their Muslim brothers in the country to celebrate the Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ( SAW).

“The decision is also in line with the Federal Government’s declaration to mark Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration on Wednesday, September 27, 2023”.

The Head of Service enjoined the Muslims in the State to be tolerant and prayerful for the peace, tranquility and development to thrive in the State