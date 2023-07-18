From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has declared Wednesday, 19th July, 2023 as public Holiday to mark the commencement of the Islamic New Year, Muharram 1445 A.H.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Birnin kebbi.

According to the statement, “this followed the declaration of Wednesday, 19th of July as 1st of Muharram, the first month of the New Islamic Year. The public holiday is to enable the Muslim Ummah to celebrate the Islamic New Year”, he said.