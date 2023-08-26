From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized 1,080 pieces of donkey skin alongside 371 parcels of cannibis sativa in Suru Local Government Area of the state.

Comptroller of Customs in the State Dr Ben Oramalugo who confirmed this on Saturday while addressing newsmen over achievements recorded in the last ten days, disclosed that the duty paid Value of the seized items was N164,815,629.

Comptroller, who condemned the gruesome murder of his two Officers by suspected bandits on duty, insisted that their untimely death would not dampen the spirit of his command and that the suspects would be arrested soon.

Speaking about the seizures, Oramalugo said: “We directed our officers to intensify surveillance in all the nooks and crannies of the state, having had credible intelligence on their impending activities.

“The following items were therefore seized during the period including,371 parcels of cannibis sativa otherwise called indian hemp intercepted at Kawara waterside, Suru Local Government Area.

“We also seized 98 packs of diazepam,10 sacks of snuff,1,080 pieces of donkey skin,37 bags of foreign parboiled rice,300 litres of PMS,16 bale’s of second-hand clothing and used Toyota Corolla as means of conveyance, among others.

“The total Duty Paid Value of the seized items is N164,815,639.”

Oramalugo disclosed that the drug value was N94,854,409 and stressed that all the seized drugs would be handed over to NDLEA along with the items.

“On a sad note, while we continue to give smugglers of drugs and other harmful items a bloody nose; we unfortunately lost two of our fine and hard-working officers in the line of duty.

“The sad event occurred on 24th August 2023 at about 0128hrs, when they were working based on intelligence of impending smuggling of drugs along Bunza-Koko- Dakingari road.

“This sad incident, although regrettable, will not deter us or dampen the morale of officers and men of the command”, he said.

While receiving the seized drugs,State Commandant of NDLEA,Sule Usman commended the Kebbi State Customs Area Command for the gallant work they are doing and condole the command over the killings of their two Officers.

The state Commandant of Nigeria Quarantine Service, Abdul Rasak Muhammad Bashir, who received the seized sacks of donkey skin on behalf of his agency, lauded the Customs Command for their continuous fight against the smuggling of endangered species and condoled the Customs Command over the death of their two Officers.