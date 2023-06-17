From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State Area Command has arrested a middle-age indigene of Birnin Kebbi, Suleiman Yusuf who was in possession of 104 parcels of canibis sativa of laptop size weighing 1kg each, and 99.5mg of diazepam along Kamba-Kyangakai road in the state.

Customs Area Controller, Dr. Ben Oramalugo disclosed this on Friday while speaking with newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “on Sunday, the 11th June, 2023, based on a tip off from well meaning citizens a vehicle conveying offensive goods into the country was intercepted by the command’s officers and men.

“At about 10:05hrs, through stop-and- search along Kamba-Kyangakai road, the officers and men were able to identify the suspects who were carrying the illegal concealment. After a thorough search and examination, the white vehicle mentioned matched the description of the suspected vehicle with Chassis No.IHGRC3KEA246069; 104 parcels (laptop size of 1kg each) of canibis sativa and 99.5mg diazepam tablets were found concealed in the vehicle driven by the suspect of middle age named, Suleiman Yusuf popularly known as Babangida.”

Oramalugo also disclosed that the command discovered an abandoned 70 packs of tramaking/ tramadol of 225 mg and 260 diazepam tablets of 5mg on Monday 5th of June, 2023 at about 11:27hrs at Kamba/ Rijiyar Maikafi bush by the patrol team.

He said the items seized were valued at N37.8m, stressing that the suspect would be handover to the NDLEA, Kebbi State.

Oramalugo added that the command also intercepted 107 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50 kg, 38 bales of second-hand cloths,1,275 litres of pms, jserry can of vegetable oil, one Honda Accord 2014 model and one used Opel vehicle among others within the last four weeks.

He disclosed that the duty paid value of the items stood at N64.6m.



While receiving the items and the suspect, the Kebbi State commandant of NDLEA, Suleiman Usman, thanked the NCS for its gallant effort at making such seizures, stating that their collaboration was yielding good results.