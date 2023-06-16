From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State Area Command have arrested a middle age indigene of Birnin Kebbi, Suleiman Yusuf with the possession of 104 parcels of canibis sativa of laptop size of 1kg each and 99 5mg of diazepam along Kamba-Kyangakai road in the state.

Customs Area Controller,Dr. Ben Oramalugo disclosed this on Friday while speaking with newsmen at the command’s headquarters, Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “on Sunday, the 11th June,2023,based on a tip off from a well meaning citizens about a vehicle conveying offensive goods into the country, the command’s officers and men swung into action.

“At about 1005hrs, through stop and search along Kamba-Kyangakai road, the officers and men were able to identify the suspected to be carrying the illegal concealment. After thorough search and examination, the white vehicle mentioned matches the description of the suspected vehicle with Chassis No.IHGRC3KEA246069 and fortunately,104 parcels (laptop size of 1KG each) of canibis sativa and 99 5mg diazepam tablets was found concealed in the vehicle driven by the suspect of middle age named, Suleiman Yusuf popularly known as Babangida”.

Oramalugo also disclosed that the command discovered an abandoned 70 packs of tramaking/ tramadol of 225 mg and 260 diazepam tablets of 5mg on Monday 5th of June,2023 at about 1127hrs at Kamba/ Rijiyar Maikafi bush by the patrol team.

He said that items seized were valued at N37.8m stressed that the suspect apprehended will be handover to the NDLEA, Kebbi State.

Oramalugo added that, the command also intercepted 107 foreign parboiled rice of 50 kg,38 bale’s of second hand cloths,1,275 litres of PMS,52 Jerry can of vegetable oil, one Honda Accord 2014 and one used Opel vehicle among others within last four weeks.

He disclosed that the duty paid value of the items stands at N64.6m.

While receiving the items and the suspect, the Kebbi State Commandant of NDLEA, Suleiman Usman ,thanked the NCS for their gallant effort to apprehended such huge canibis sativa and the suspect stressed that, their collaboration are yielding good results.

He urged parents to always check on their children to know about their activities so that, they could easily detect whoever among them are involved in illicit drugs.