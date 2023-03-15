State Secretary, PRO confirm suspension

It is not true – State Chairman

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Kebbi State chapter has reportedly suspended two former ministers and five others from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The state secretary of the party, Abubakar Bawa Kalgo, in a statement dated 14th March 2023, and made available to newsmen, confirmed their suspension.

According to him, “this is to inform the members, supporters of the PDP and the general public that the following persons are indefinitely suspended from the party due to gross anti-party activities in the state.

“They are Barr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Haruna Saidu Dan Dio, Sani Bawa Argungu, Ibrahim Abdullahi Manga, Bala Abdullahi Dolekaina and Maryam Isah.

“Their suspension takes effect from today 14th March 2023, as approved by the State Executive Committee as well as party elders in the state.”

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon Garba Liman Bums, also confirmed the development in a press release circulated to reporters via WhatsApp.

But the state chairman of the party, Usman Bello Suru who dismissed their suspension in another statement, noted that the statement of the suspension of the affected members was not emanated from the Party.

According to him, “the attention of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kebbi State chapter has been drawn to a purported press release dates 14th March 2023 on the above subject matter.

“However, the PDP Kebbi State chapter wishes to inform the general public to disregard the information on that purported press release, which did not emanate from the State Secretary of the party. It was a forged document in order to create mischief and disunity in the PDP.

“We also wish to use this opportunity to call on the good people of Kebbi State that the PDP remains resolute and united for the victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.”