From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC)Mrs. Okolo Agatha Banki has cautioned Corps members posted to Kebbi State orientation camp over usage of social media for negative activities.

Banki,stated this while briefing the 2023 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 Kebbi and Zamfara States Prospective Corps Members deployed to Kebbi camp to undergoing their Orientation Camp in State.

According to her, Orientation Camps are platforms where Corps Members are properly inducted into the four cardinal programmes of the Scheme namely: Orientation, Primary Assignment, Community Development Service, and winding up and passing out.

While cautioning them on the usage of social media, Banki said, ” you must be careful on the use of social media in a negative light and you must refrain from granting any press interviews”.

Banki told them that, Camp life is regimented, programmed, and differs from the academic setting and their various homes.

Other issues contained in her brief included Corps Members feeding, security, Camp Clinic, Allowances, welfare packages, Dress code, kit items, and rules of engagement on Camp amongst others.

Principal Camp Officials were introduced, 3 Corps Camp Directors were also appointed by the State Coordinator to serve as an intermediary between the Officials and the Corps Members.

Earlier, the NYSC Kebbi State Gender Desk Officer Mrs Hadiza Idris Doom took the Corps members through various gender concepts and gave them an understanding of gender analysis, tools, and approaches.

In her lecture, the desk officer explained gender as social attributes, roles, and opportunities associated with being male or female in a society stressed that these attributes, roles opportunities and relationships are socially constructed and are learned through socialization.

She said that gender Concept is an avenue where equal rights, responsibilities, and opportunities are given to men and women.

According to her, ” equality doesn’t mean that women and men will become the same. But that women’s and men’s rights, responsibilities, contributions, and opportunities will not depend on whether they are born male or female”.