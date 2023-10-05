…..17 passengers on boat,8 dead bodies recovered -Emir Yauri

From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has said that the State Government will set up a Task force to sanitize water transportation in the state.

He disclosed this on Wednesday when he paid a condolence visit on the Emir of Yauri.

The visit was sequel to the recent boat mishap in the area that resulted in the death of many persons.

According to the Governor, task force will ensure that the enforcement of all safety rules and regulations on the waterways in the state.

Idris said that the task force would also enforce the use of life jackets as well as prevent overloading.

He added: “We will partner with marine Police to ensure the efficient operation of the task force.

“Even if there Is an accident, the severity will be reduced by the special grace of God.

“We will take any possible action to prevent the perennial recurrence of boat mishaps resulting in the loss of lives and properties.

“Any passenger who refuses to use a life jacket will not also be allowed to board any boat.”

“The task force will stop all boats from embarking on any journey when night falls or when the weather is bad.”

Governor Nasir Idris announced a donation of one million naira to each of the victims.

Emir of Yauri , Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi expressed delight over the condolence visit by the Governor.

The monarch described the accident as tragic in view of the loss of lives of passengers.

He said contrary to social media reports claiming the death of 30 passengers, only 17 passengers were in the boat and 8 dead bodies have so far been recovered while rescue operation continues.

‘ Social Media users should always verify their stories before releasing to the public,” he cautioned.

Abdullahi commended the governor for suspending mining activities in the State, saying that the law would go along away in ensuring security and protection of lives in the mining communities.

The Governor was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG. Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, Head of Service, Alhaji Sufyanu Garba Bena, Government officials and politicians.