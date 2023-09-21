From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Beach Soccer club, also known as the Kebbi Fishers, have received massive support and have been charged by the state government to go all out to leave an imprint at this year’s World Winners Cup club championship in Alghero Italy.

The team is billed to travel out of the country on Friday to take part in the 6 days championship which starts on Sept 26 to climax on the 1st of October, 2023.

A delegation of the state government led by the President of the African Beach Soccer union, Mr Mahmud Hadejia, visited the teams training camp at the Jabi lake and park to offer moral support and to remind them of governments total backing and support ahead of their trip to Italy.

While speaking to newsmen, Mr Mahmud Hedaija who is also the chairman of the Kebbi Beach Soccer Association, said Kebbi Fishers have done alot for beach soccer and remains the best on the continent. He noted that with the crop of players at the teams disposal, the boys are poised to challenge for the title and to make the country proud.

According to him, “this is the best team we have not just in Nigeria but in Africa, we have good experience from the coaching crew down to the players, and I believe they will do Nigeria proud. so am calling on all Nigerians to support this team in Italy, and I believe they’ll not disappoint us”

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Youths and Sports in Kebbi State, Hon Nuruddeen Fingilla said beyond supporting them for the world championship in Italy, the state government is ready to develop all areas of the sport, seeing that it’s one area that brings glory to the state.

“If team Kebbi can rise to become the number one team in Nigeria and in Africa, I don’t think it is something the state government will want to joke with, so I am giving you the assurance that the governor of the state is fully ready to develop not just beach soccer, but all sports in the state”

Other officials that visited the team was the Senior Special Adviser to the Executive Governor, Alhaji Kabiru Sani (Giant) and the General Manager of Wacot Rice Limited, Dr Umar Mohammed.

They both shared a collective sense of encouragement to uplift the spirits of the players and promised the State Government’s unflinching support to ensure the team had a successful outing in Italy.

It could be recalled that the Kebbi Beach Soccer team are the current champions of Nigeria. They won the 2019 edition of the World Winners Cup club championship in Turkey as the only team to represent Africa.