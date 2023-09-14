From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State House of Assembly on Thursday, through a unanimous resolution, passed a “vote-of-confidence’’ in the state governor, Nasir Idris, for his achievements in his 100 days in office.

The commendation followed a motion moved by Alhaji Nuradeen Kangiwa, a member representing Arewa Constituency during a plenary in Birnin Kebbi.

The motion was seconded by Alhaji Muhammad Garba-Bena, representing Danko/Wasagu East Constituency.

The lawmakers unanimously held that the governor had rightly positioned the state on the path of development recovery.

They further highlighted the dividends of democracy enjoyed by people of their constituencies within the 100 days of Idris in office.

The dividends, they said were through Infrastructure, education, health and the fight against insecurity, particularly in the Southern part of the state, among others.

The lawmakers, therefore, urged the political office holders and civil servants to reciprocate the gesture of the governor by performing well in their respective official responsibilities.

Kangiwa, initiator of the motion said the Idris’ administration had lived up to its promises so far and therefore deserved public accolades.

He added that the successes recorded within the 100 days of the Idris administration were a clear testimony of his visionary approach and commitment to developing the state and its citizens.

The Speaker, Mohammad Usman-Zuru, who presided over the proceedings along with the entire house, agreed with the passage of the vote-of-confidence motion.

The speaker said the action was to encourage the governor to remain on the path of progress, adding that his style of leadership was exemplary so far.