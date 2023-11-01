From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has approved the posting of four acting permanent secretaries.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, special adviser to the governor in a statement quoted the Head of Service, Alhaji Sufiyanu Garba-Bena, as saying that those affected by the new posting include Habibu Muhammed Sabi Kamba posted to Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport as acting permanent secretary as well as acting general manager, Umar Muhammad Koko, Ministry of Rural Development.

Others are Muhammad A. Bala, Ministry of Religious Affairs while Hussaini Abdullahi Zuru was posted to Ministry for Higher Education as the new acting permanent secretary.

Similarly, Governor Idris has approved the composition of Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA).

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala, who confirmed this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi, said the agency with Alhaji Faruku Aliyu Yaro Enabo as Chairman has 16 other members.

The members are Mal. Shuaibu S. Fawa, Sheihk Sharif Jega, Husaini Abubakar Goro, Alhaji Sani Zauro Hukuma and Alhaji Ahmad Bala.

Others are Abubakar Muhammad Tilli, Umar Dan BK, Musa Dikko, Hajiya Amina Garba Majidadi, Kabiru Dan’ Ankara, Abdulaziz Ubandoma Yauri, Abubakar Zaki Dantabuzuwa, Hajiya Maryam Hassan Kaoje, Hajiya Balkisu Muhammad Aiki, Hajiya Sa’adatu Abubakar and Yuhanazu Abubakar Nasarawa.