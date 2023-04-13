From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress(APC)Kebbi State chapter has suspended House of Representatives member, Hon. Shehu Muhammed Koko from the party over allaged anti party activities.

State Chairman of the party,Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kana, confirmed this in a statement personal signed and made available to newmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “sequel to the complaints instituted against Him. Shehu Muhammed Koko by the members of the party from Koko-Basse local Government area over allegations of anti party activities,which is likely to embarrass or have adverse effect on the party or bring into hatred, contempt,ridicule,or disrepute fictionation, flouting the rules, regulations and decisions of the party, engaging in dishonest practices,thuggery,carrying out other anti party activities which tend to distrupt the peaceful,lawful and efficient organization of the party, which are inconsistent with the aims and objectives of the party,contrary to Article 21(2)(I)(Ii)(vi)(vii) of the APC constitution as amended.

“We wish to notify the public that,the State Working Committee has approved the suspension of Hon.Shehu Muhammed Koko from All Progressives Congress (APC) activities pending the outcome of the investigation of the complaints.

“He therefore warn to stop parading himself as member of the party and not participate in any activity of the party pending the outcome of the investigation”, he said.