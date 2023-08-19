From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Spokesperson for the State minister of defense ,Bello Matawalle Comrade Anas Abdullahi Kaura, has praised President Bola Tinubu’s wisdom in appointing former Zamfara State governor, as the state minister of defense.

In a statement released in Abuja over the weekend, Kaura highlighted that this appointment signifies responsiveness and commitment to their cause.

He emphasized that the appointment not only showcases Mattawalle’s exceptional leadership qualities but also reflects Tinubu’s discernment in selecting individuals capable of positively impacting the country.

Kaura stated, “With the aim of settling the nomadic Fulanis to reduce conflicts resulting in loss of lives and property involving them and other communities, Matawalle’s appointment as Defence Minister is an apt choice, and it bodes ill for criminals and crime.”

He assured that Mattawalle would vigorously uphold the nation’s values and principles. “He will work towards strengthening our defense forces, fostering international cooperation, and securing our borders. His visionary leadership will undoubtedly elevate our defense sector.”

Regarding Mattawalle’s experience, Kaura explained that he collaborated with the governors of neighboring states to address security challenges. Mattawalle formed partnerships and alliances, even crossing into Niger Republic to disband numerous bandit camps, with federal government and security agencies’ support.

“Matawalle was the first and only governor to initiate the RUGA settlement for Fulanis, complete with amenities like schools, hospitals, markets, and police stations, providing them with modern pastures, improved grass feeds, and means for livestock maintenance.”

Kaura expressed confidence that under Mattawalle’s guidance, the defense sector would make substantial progress. He praised Mattawalle’s dedication, extensive knowledge, and work ethic, deeming him the ideal candidate for this critical position.

“I have personally witnessed his commitment to our nation. His unwavering dedication ensures citizens’ safety and security.”

Kaura highlighted that before becoming Zamfara’s governor, Mattawalle was a member of the House of Representatives, notably serving as Chairman of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence for four years.

As governor and Chief Security Officer of Zamfara, Mattawalle introduced peace dialogues with bandits, curbing the unbearable hardship faced by rural dwellers due to violence and kidnappings. Through these dialogues, many bandits surrendered arms and assisted security agents, ultimately reducing bandit activities.