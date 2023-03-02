From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has described its candidate for governor, Dr Dikko Umar Radda, and other party contestants as candidates to beat in the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Reacting to the outcome of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections at a press briefing in Katsina on Thursday, the Campaign Council Chairman, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, appealed to voters, “to come out en masse and elect our candidates.

“It is only when you put us in power that we will be able to continue with the good things that will make your lives better and your future secure.

“We wish to show our gratitude to the entire people of Katsina State in particular and the people of Nigeria in general, for giving our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of our great party, the APC, the mandate to rule the country.

“It is in the same vein that I appeal to you to put in more effort and put in a decisive show to, once again, defeat our opponents.

“I don’t have to reiterate the fact that our gubernatorial candidate, Dr Dikko Umar Radda, and all our other contestants are the candidates to beat in the forthcoming gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

“I also urge you to be magnanimous in victory and we must conduct our affairs in accordance with extant laws and must not be seen to be flouting the law like some other political parties do.

“We are the pacesetters and we must show good examples for others to follow.

“We are law-abiding citizens as you have witnessed throughout our campaigns, unlike some of our opponents,” he said.

Although Tinubu emerged overall winner at the presidential polls, the President-Elect lost in Katsina State where he polled 482, 283 votes while his closest rival, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, got a total of 489,045 votes from across the 34 Local Government Areas.