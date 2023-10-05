Katsina State Police Command has arrested over 475 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and rapists in the past four months. It rescued more than 101 victims and recovered illicit drugs, stolen vehicles, motorcycles and weapons from the criminals’ hideouts.

Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar Musa, said: “We arrested the hoodlums in various scenes of incident. They were terrorising residents, but we were able to checkmate them. Police also arrested over 348 rustled animals in various places. We arrested over 82 armed robbery suspects in Jibia and Batsari and recovered some weapons.

“We have dealt a big blow to kidnappers by arresting 25 suspects in Faskari Dandume and Kankara local governments. We recovered some locally made pistols, magazines and AK-47rifles. We arrested 40 suspects for culpable homicide.

“During these ‘ember’ months, we won’t take chances rather we go after the hoodlums to flush criminals out of the state. The tactical team operatives are redeployed in the flashpoints.

“Our personnel are charged to be disciplined professionals and respect the fundamental human rights of the citizens. Officers should conduct themselves with decorum and alertness.”