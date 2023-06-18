From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police command says its men, in collaboration with hunters and vigilance groups, raided some terrorists’ camps in Batsari and Jibia Local Government Area where they killed five bandits.

A press statement on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said a notorious bandit- terrorist was arrested and a number of rustled cattle recovered in the process.

According to the statement, “on June 17, 2023, the command, in its determination in the ongoing fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the state under the leadership of CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, in collaboration with hunters and vigilantes, carried out clearing operations in Batsari and Jibia Local Government Areas of the state.

“The operation led by the Command’s OC Anti-Kidnapping Unit and OC SIB succeeded in raiding and dislodging several suspected notorious bandits’ and terrorists’ camps at Marake, Garin Yara and Garin Labo villages, all of Batsari Local Government Area, and the camp of one Audu Lankai, a suspected notorious bandit leader terrorising Jibia local Government Area and its environs.

“In the course of the operation, one Abubakar Idris, 18 years old, a suspected notorious bandit, was arrested, and five others were neutralised.

“Thirty-eight cows, 40 sheep, and 65 goats were also recovered.

“Police operatives are still scanning the scene for possible arrests of other members of the camps and recovery of more exhibits. The investigation is ongoing.

“The command calls on the good people of the state to always assist security agencies with vital information in a bid to decimate crime in the state.”