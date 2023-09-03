From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Umar Dikko Radda, has condoled the people and the Ogun State Governor over the passage of the renown designer of Nigeria’s flag, Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi.

Akinkumi who hailed from Ogun State died last week at the age of 87 years.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, Radda in a statement on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, said that, “it is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to a man who contributed significantly to our nation’s history and identity.

Governor Radda, on behalf of the people of Katsina State, extends his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and the government of Ogun State during this difficult time.

“He acknowledges the profound impact of Mr. Akinkunmi’s work in designing our nation’s flag which symbolizes the unity and diversity of Nigeria.

Governor Radda emphasized the importance of honouring the legacy of Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi and preserving his contributions to our great nation’s heritage.

“He offered prayers for the departed soul and comfort to the grieving family.

The people of Katsina State join in mourning the loss of a remarkable Nigerian, and we stand in solidarity with Ogun State and the Akinkunmi family as they navigate this period of grief and remembrance,” the statement said.