From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for Kurfi constituency, Katsina State, Alhaji Shu’aibu Iliyasu, has demanded a recount of ballot papers used for the March 18, House of Assembly polls in the area.

In a petition he sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the candidate explained that his demand is based on provisions of Section 65 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, to review the declaration and returns made by the returning officers after an election.

In the letter dated March 23, 2023, and signed by the candidate’s counsel, Bello-Gachi, Illiyasu requested the recounting of ballot papers used for the conduct of election, held on March 18, 2023, into the Kurfi constituency, Katsina State.

According to the letter, “we are solicitors/advocates of the Supreme Court, acting for and on behalf of Shu’aibu Iliyasu, (our client), who was a candidate of the NNPP in Kurfi state constituency election.

“Our client, being dissatisfied with the declaration and return, made by the returning officers of Wurma (A), Wurma (B) and Barkiya Registration Area/Wards, hereby apply to the Commission, based on the powers conferred on it by Section 65 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, to review the declaration, and return made by the returning officers.

“By way of re-counting all the ballot papers used in the above mentioned wards as the said declaration and return was made involuntarily and/or made contrary to the provisions of the law, regulations and guidelines, and manual for the conduct of the election.

“Sir, we urgently need this exercise to be carried out before the commission fixes a date for the conduct of re-run elections at some designated polling units within the Kurfi Constituency.”