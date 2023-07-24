From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Suspected terrorists on Saturday launched an attack on Kankia town, headquarters of Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing a resident identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi Baraya.

Governor Umar Dikko Radda who visited the bereaved family on Sunday evening condemned the killing assuring that efforts are being made to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice.

The Governor renewed his call on security agencies to intensify their efforts to ensure the safety and protection of citizens throughout the state.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and we stand united with the people of Kankia during this challenging period,” Radda said.

Reports said that the terrorists stormed a residential area opposite the General Hospital, Kankia, at about 9pm on Saturday where they shot the deceased in the groin, according to eyewitness accounts.

Terrorists have continued to hold sway in parts of Katsina State where residents in at least 18 out of the 34 Local Government Areas remain under severe threat.

The immediate past administration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari had taken a number of failed initiatives to check the menace, including amnesty to “repentant bandits,” among other measures.