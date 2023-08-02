From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Umar Dikko Radda, has sworn-in a total of 20 Commissioners and 18 Special Advisers.

Performing the ceremony at the People’s Square in Katsina on Tuesday, the Governor urged the people to be patient with his administration as measures were being taken to better their living condition in the coming months.

According to him, “I want to call on the good people of Katsina State to be patient with us.

“We are rolling out plans that will bring about better life and reduce the hardship for the people of Katsina State.

“We are coming up with palliatives to mitigate the effect of the removal of subsidy and also liberalization of exchange rate of Dollar and Naira.

“I want to also assure you that the government of Katsina State is committed to making sure that we deliver on the mandate given to us and we want to urge you to join us in prayer to God that Almighty Allah bring to an end this criminality as banditry that has been affecting our people and also to reduce the hardship on the lives of the poor.

“This government is the government of the poor.

“We will do everything possible to alleviate the suffering of the people, and I want you to give us all the cooperation.”