From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, has made his first appointments after inauguration on Monday.

In a press statement on Monday evening, Radda named Musa Dangiwa as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Alhaji Jabiru Tsauri as the Chief of Staff while Muhtar Aliyu Saulawa is Deputy Chief of Staff.

According to the statement, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji is Principal Private Secretary to the Governor.

Some other appointments approved by the Governor are Malam Maiwada Danmallam as Director-General Media, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed Chief Press Secretary, Malam Miqdad Isah as Senior Special Assistant (Digital Media) and Abubakar Badaru Jikamshi as Senior Special Assistant (print and electronic media).

The statement also named Bishir Maikano as the Senior Special Assistant (Protocol) Deputy Governor’s office while Alhaji Hassan Ibrahim Danhaire is Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties) Deputy Governor’s office, and Ahmed Rabiu as official Photographer to the Governor.