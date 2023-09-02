From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on the occasion of his 57th birthday anniversary.

In a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Radda described the Vice President as a visionary leader, quintessential politician and intellectually-grounded technocrat whose accomplishments in life are awe-inspiring.

Radda also hailed Shettima for the Vice President’s generosity and humanitarian services not only to the people of Borno State and Nigeria but entire mankind in general.

According to the statement, “it is not an exaggeration asserting that Vice President Kashim Shettima, a progressive leader, is an embodiment of humility, charisma, good values, and compassion.

“He has remained one patriotic Nigerian whose unadulterated passion for Nigeria’s socio-economic growth is matchless.

“I beseech Allah to continue to endow him with tremendous good health, divine blessings and sound mind as he ages graciously and remains unwavering in assisting his principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to actualize his laudable blueprint for Nigeria.”