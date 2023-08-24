From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on his 67th birthday.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, extolled the virtues of the Sultan who is the spiritual head of the Muslim community in Nigeria as well as co-Chairman of Nigeria Traditional Rulers’ Council.

Radda noted that Allah has been kind to the Sultan, attaining the age of 67 years in good health, sound mind, fulfillment and a highly successful reign since his enthronement in 2006.

The Governor described the Abubakar as a peacemaker, bridge builder, leading advocate of unity of Nigeria and a crusader of religious tolerance and a great defender of the faithful.

According to the statement, “the Sultan has always used his eminent position to play stabilising roles in the polity at critical periods and Nigeria has always benefited from the monarch’s wisdom.”

The statement hailed the Sultan for his sterling leadership qualities which he manifested during his distinguished career as a commissioned officer in the Nigerian Army.

Radda prayed Allah to grant the Sultan more years of fruitful and purposeful service to the Sokoto Caliphate, Nigeria and humanity as a whole.