From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to Katsina State Governor-elect Dr Umar Dikko Radda and his Deputy, Faruq Jobe.

The INEC at a ceremony in Katsina on Thursday also issued certificates of return to 33 out of 34 members-elect of the House of Assembly.

Presenting the certificates, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, lauded what he described as the peaceful conduct exhibited by the people of Katsina State during the polls.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Radda promised to deliver on his campaign promises and thanked Governor Aminu Bello Masari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people for the overwhelming support he received throughout the electoral process.