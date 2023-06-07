From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has described the appointments of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator George Akume as Chief of Staff to the President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) respectively as appropriate and well deserved.

In a congratulatory message he sent to Gbajabiamila Radda said, “indeed, your appointment is considered in many quarters as a round peg in a round hole given your wealth of experience and service to the country over the years.”

“We have no doubt that you will bring to bear your deep legislative knowledge and robust administrative experience in ensuring the smooth running of the office of the President and support the government to provide the required leadership for the development and progress of our country.

“Be rest assured that our prayers and support are always with you as you take on the responsibilities of this high office.”

In a similar message to Akume, according to a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Radda expressed confidence that the new SGF will deliver considering his wealth of experience at both the state and federal levels.

He said, “this is a huge accomplishment and one that we are very proud of.

“Your hard work and dogged determination to get things done right are hallmark of your character over the years.

“We are confident that you will bring to bear your wealth of experience in the discharge of the responsibilities of your office.

“We wish you the best and success in your efforts to set in motion the machinery of government to improve the lives of all Nigerians.”