From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed Aliyu Abubakar Musa as Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command.

A press statement on Tuesday by the Katsina command Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said that before his deployment, the new police boss had served in various capacities across all the geopolitical zones of the country, ranging from administration, investigation, and operational departments of the police.

According to the statement, “he has attended several courses within and outside the country.

“He hails from Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State.

“He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (C/ASP) on May 18, 1992.

“He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto.”