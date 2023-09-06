From Agaju Madugba, Kastina

Katsina State Governor, Umar Dikko Radda, has reviewed his first 100 days in office and crediting his government with modest achievement in education and health, among some other sectors.

Briefing reporters at the Government House on Wednesday on government’s performance within the period, Radda noted however that murderous activities of terrorists operating in parts of the state has tended to deplete government resources.

Already, according to Radda, government has already spent a whopping N7 billion for the purchase of armoured vehicles and allied equipment for use by security agencies in efforts at combating terrorism in the state.

Moreover, the Governor noted that government loses N1.5 billion monthly, deducted at source from its allocation from the FAAC, to service debts.

“This is apart from local debts being owed contractors, among other financial commitments,” Radda said.

On the increasing wave of terrorism, the Governor said that bandits had tended to step up attacks in communities as a ploy to force government to negotiate with them.

“But we will never negotiate with them, no matter what they do, he said adding that, “government will never pay terrorists to release victims abducted.

“The issue of payment of ransom to release the victims is ruled out because of we continue to ransom, we don’t know how menu more people they will kidnap.

“They may kidnap all of us, believing that government will pay ransom.”

He said that government had recruited some 1,500 youths from seven of the most affected Local Government Areas to collaborate with security agencies to combat terrorists and take the fight to their hideouts.

The administration is working with security agencies to intensify the onslaught against terrorists with the view to tackling the challenge within shortest time possible.

“However, the public should not expect the security situation to be addressed within a short time period as the challenge has been there for several years,” Radda said.