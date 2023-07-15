• Says, ‘we have never enforced sit-at-home’

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has revealed that the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu will reveal the criminals committing crimes under the guise of his name in the South East.

Spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, has also distanced the group from the purported two-week sit-at-home ordered by the leader of Biafra Government In Exile (BGIE), Simon Ekpa.

Powerful, while reiterating that Ekpa is not a member of IPOB, emphasised that its group has never enforced any sit-at-home it has instituted in the past.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, IPOB is not responsible for Mondays or failed seven-day and purported two-week sit-at-home orders and enforcement. The reckless and abusive sit-at-home strategy is from the autopilot group led by Simon Ekpa.

“We have consistently made it known that Simon Ekpa and his autopilot group are not IPOB members and do not represent Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in their violent enforcement of sit-at-home orders.

“Recently, IPOB members rallied in Lahti City in Finland to demonstrate to the world that Simon Ekpa is not an IPOB member. That is why he couldn’t come out to identify with the protesters.

“IPOB has remained peaceful, and when we the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra, DOS, initiated a sit-at-home that autopilot hijacked and abused, we never enforced it. Nevertheless, our people voluntarily complied.

“Therefore, for the Nigeria Army to associate the reckless sit-at-home enforcement to IPOB is to show that the Nigerian government is using the promoters of violent enforcement of sit-at-home and criminalities in the East to blackmail IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” Powerful said.

However, he also added: “The government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not toe the same line of the past government by sponsoring crisis in the East so as to justify murderous military python and crocodile dances.

“If indeed the Nigeria government and her security agencies are interested in the peace of the Eastern Region, they should release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally as pronounced by the Appeal Court of Nigeria in Abuja, and see their sponsored criminal agents using Mazi Nnamdi Kanu detention to perpetrate crime go into oblivion and fade away,” Powerful stated.