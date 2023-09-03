From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has berated the Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) over the group’s petition against the Federal House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee Chairman, Hon. Obinna Aguocha, frowning at the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu after his discharge by the court.
IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement yesterday said that the SNM was clueless and ignorant following what he said was an unguarded utterance by the group in seeking the continual detention of the IPOB leader contrary to the ad hoc committee recommendations to release him.
Powerful said: “The unguarded at- tacks and useless petition from a shadow-chasing group called Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) against the Federal House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee Chairman, Honourable Obinna Aguocha for saying the truth regarding the continuous illegal detention of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu shows that the group is clueless.
“The Federal House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee Chairman investigating the insecurity in some communities in Abia State, Hon. Obinna Aguocha called on the Nigeria government and its compromised security agency, the DSS, to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally from solitary confinement.
“After much deliberation at the chambers on the level of insecurity throughout Nigeria with emphasis on the Southeastern region, the ad hoc committee chairman gave the only solution to ending insecurity in the East as the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“Hon. Aguocha is a stakeholder in the Southeast and knows exactly the root cause of the insecurity in the Southeast.
“It is non-negotiable that the Nigeria government must obey the Appeal Court judgment that have discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Should the government insist on the Supreme Court verdict, the eyes of the world are on the Nigeria Supreme Court to legalize the international crime of extraordinary rendition.
“Unfortunately, a mushroom group who is oblivious to the meaning of their name, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), displayed their ignorance and bigotry by casting aspersions on Hon. Aguocha for calling for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“If indeed members of the so-called SNM want to save Nigeria from going into oblivion, they ought to have advised the Nigeria government to obey their court judgments and orders.”