The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has berated the Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) over the group’s petition against the Federal House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee Chairman, Hon. Obinna Aguocha, frowning at the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu after his discharge by the court.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement yesterday said that the SNM was clueless and ignorant following what he said was an unguarded utterance by the group in seeking the continual detention of the IPOB leader contrary to the ad hoc committee recommendations to release him.

Powerful said: “The unguarded at- tacks and useless petition from a shadow-chasing group called Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) against the Federal House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee Chairman, Honourable Obinna Aguocha for saying the truth regarding the continuous illegal detention of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu shows that the group is clueless.