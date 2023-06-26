•Says appointment of 100 service chiefs meaningless without his freedom

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has, again, appealed to the Federal Government to release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya and renditioned to Nigeria by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari for treason.

President of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, made the appeal at the inauguration of the women and youth wing of the group, yesterday. in Abuja, saying Kanu’s release was central to peace in the South East region.

He said not even the appointment of 100 service chiefs from the region by President Bola Tinubu would bring peace and security to the South East, like obeying the court judgment freeing Kanu from DSS detention in Abuja.

“If you ask me, my advice to Mr President is that what the South East needs is security. Even if you appoint 100 service chiefs without the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, you will not have peace.

“His release is central and fundamental to peace mechanism in Igbo land. Without releasing Nnamdi Kanu there is not much the service chiefs can do. Because of leadership vacuum created over time people believe much in Nnamdi Kanu. We are pleading with the Federal Government to obey court judgment. 18-man panel unanimously of the Court of Appeal unanimously discharged and acquitted Mr Nnamdi Kanu. So, we are asking that this very government should obey the order. The moment Nnamdi Kanu is released there will be peace in Igbo land. And the Igbo will have that sense of belonging because Nnamdi Kanu is a freedom fighter. He hasn’t committed any criminal offence,” Iwuanyanwu, represented by the Secretary of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, Prof. Charles Nwekeadu, said.

Meanwhile, former Anambra State Governor, Chukwuemeka Eziefe, has said President Tinubu seemed fair in his appointments, compared to former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who he alleged neglected the South East.

President of the Women Wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kate Iyom Oquocha, said the inauguration was aimed at uniting people from the South East.

Oquocha promised to unite the people of the South East residing in Abuja and instill in them the entrepreneurship spirit that the region is known for.