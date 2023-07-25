From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed that the reason why its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is still being detained despite court orders to discharge him is to frustrate its members to anger and do otherwise, but noted that such antics will not prevail.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, he said his members would rather remain focus than fall to “their game” plan.

He said “The continuous illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS solitary confinement without charge or sentence is intended to distract and provoke IPOB, but we shall not engage in their dirty game.

“It is only in a British failed experiment like Nigeria that courts of competent jurisdictions will discharge someone and the lawless executive branch of their government, and her institutions will blatantly disobey the courts orders.

The pro Biafra group further staked a million naira on any lawyer who can prove a precedent where a person is unconstitutionally detained without a charge.

“We challenge any law students, lawyers, judges, with a price tag of N1million for any of them to show us one single legal precedent either in sharia, common, civil, administrative, or criminal law where a person is unconstitutionally detained without a single charge against him.

“Also where a person’s fundamental human rights are suspended without a charge pending against him”.

Based on that conviction,IPOB leadership calls on all “hardcores and media worriors to avoid distractors and focus energies and continue to hammer on Kanu’s illegal detention as well as other members.

He said “We must continue to highlight all the court orders disobeyed by the Nigerian government to prove to the world that Nigeria is a pariah state in all our social media campaigns.

“Remember also the following Comrades whose cases in various Nigerian courts have been on continuous adjournment .

“We overcame the enemies between 2015 to 2017 during the same kind of ordeal, and we shall overcome this last set of enemies. In the end, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu shall be freed, and Biafra shall come” Powerful stated.