From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has debunked the purported sack of its lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome and Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

IPOB while warning those behind the rumours in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, pointed out that the group and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who appointed them believed in their legal prowess.

He said: “It’s laughable for an inconsequential nincompoop to go on social media and announced the sacking of some people he did not hire. What stupidity?”

Powerful further urged the people to disregard the sack which he said emanated from Kanu’s brothers.

He also added that the legal representation contract between IPOB, Kanu, Ozekhome and Ejiofor were still intact.

“They are not Kanu’s family lawyers but IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers. We encourage our lead counsel and other members of the legal team not to be distracted or discouraged in their fight for the unconditional release of Kanu from Department of State Services (DSS) custody as the courts has ordered.

“The agenda Kanu’s enemies is to get the lead counsel angry and abandon him. Their agenda is dead on arrival as the lead counsel are not amateur to intimidation and blackmail.

“Kanu once said publicly, ‘In this Biafra struggle, I have no brothers and no sisters except IPOB members’. Therefore, any so-called brother claiming of speaking for Kanu in DSS custody is making a jest of himself. Kanu is not in detention because of his family but because of Biafran’s freedom.

“Everybody must be careful because Kanu has gone beyond Kanu’s family. He is a leader and the face of Biafra. He is a national asset for Biafrans and must be protected from wolverine and jackals,” Powerful said.