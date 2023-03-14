From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Department of State Services(DSS) of being economical with the truth on its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s health condition, disclosing that he is currently suffering from nutrient deficiency and heart ailments.

In a statement on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, it challenged the DSS to prove them wrong by allowing Kanu’s personal physician to attend to him.

Powerful who also urged the public to disregard the claims of one Adeyemi Olumide who maintained that Kanu’s health condition is normal noted that his claim is a cover up.

He said “A common sense question for the DSS is whether anyone is ever fine in their solitary confinement facility expecially someone they have refused a change of clothes, refused his praying shawl and denied access to his personal Doctor when they are fully aware that he has a health issue.

“If DSS claimed that MNK is adequately being taken care of and that IPOB and his lawyers are decieving the public for sympathy, they should allow unfiltered access to MNK’s personal physician to investigate his present health status.

“It is imperative to deliver this message to the public that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s health condition is still deteriorating inside DSS solitary confinement as a result of poor or lack of medical attention and feeding.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has unresolved nutrient deficiency. He also has an ear and heart condition that requires urgent surgery. DSS should release MNK unconditionally as ordered by the court or take him to specialists for proper medical examination and treatment. Recruiting media dogs to attack IPOB, MNK, and his legal team will not exonerate them should anything bad happen to our leader”. Powerful said.

Also,contrary to the claim that IPOB’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor is working against Kanu, Powerful said “How could someone with a sane mind say that Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who has been under serious attacks from DSS and the Nigeria Army, is working against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB?