Contrary to reports in some sections of the media that the Department of State Services (DSS) had released Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, a competent source, yesterday, disclosed that the IPOB leader was only granted access to his personal doctors under the supervision of the Service.

There were speculations that Kanu was, on Saturday, released for the first time, since his incarceration two years ago, to meet with his personal physicians in an Abuja hospital, outside the facility of the DSS.

DSS sources explained that access to doctors for suspects in the agency’s custody was a routine, in line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Service. Reliable sources said the IPOB leader was granted access to his personal doctors under the supervision of its operatives.

The sources said such access, under the supervision of personnel of the service, was not only applicable to Kanu, but every other suspect in DSS custody. The sources further said Kanu’s access to his personal doctors was also in line with the order of Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja. It was gathered that even before the order, Kanu had always been given access to medical services.

“Apart from being routine, Kanu was also granted access to his personal doctors in line with the order of a Federal High Court in Abuja. Reports that Kanu was released to see his personal doctors are baseless because the access granted him was under the supervision of the DSS.

“The DSS is an organisation that believes in the rule of law and, so, will continue to comply with orders of court,” the source said.