By Ephraim Nwosu

Nigeria football legend, Nwankwo Kanu is optimistic about Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League title for the first time in over 15 years.

Speaking exclusively with SportingSun, Kanu noted though Arsenal and Manchester City are neck and neck in the title race, Mikel Arteta’s men have what it takes to beat the Manchester giants to the top.

Arsenal currently leads the EPL table with 63 points after 26 games, while the Citizens are trailing them with 58 points.

“At the moment the two teams are in brilliant form and doing well. If Arsenal keep on playing the way they are doing and be focused, they will be unstoppable for the title,” the former Arsenal star posited.

Kanu, a member of the ‘Invincibles’, the Arsenal side that finished the 2003/2004 season of the Premier League undefeated was quick to heap praises on the Gunners for last weekend’s triumph over Bournemouth, citing the win as evidence that Arsenal are in top form and brimming with confidence.

“I think Arsenal really did very well against Bournemouth to bounce back with that amazing 3-2 win on Saturday. It was a crucial victory for them. I am glad that the confidence in the team grows week in week out.

“Winning the league won’t be an easy task. It’s going to be a keenly contested match between the two teams but I have a feeling that Arsenal will win the title at the end of the day,” Kanu predicted.