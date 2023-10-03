States consider compulsory facemask use

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A report from the Federal Ministry of Health indicated that Kano, Yobe and Katsina states have recorded the highest cases of diphtheria as of October 3rd, 2023, with 7,188, 775, 232 cases, respectively.

Also within the period, Borno state reported 118 cases, Jigawa 23 cases, Bauchi 20 cases,

Kaduna 17 cases, Lagos 8 cases, FCT 6 cases, Gombe 5 cases, Osun 3 cases, Sokoto 3 cases, Niger 2 cases, Cross River

1 case, Enugu 1 case, Imo 1 case, Nasarawa 1 case, Zamfara 1 case, and Kebbi 1 case.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed the information to journalists at a press conference in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said that 13,204 cases of diphtheria have been reported as of 3rd October 2023, out of which 8,406 were confirmed cases from 114 Local Government Areas in 19 states, including the FCT.

“Our records indicated that most of the confirmed cases of diphtheria were reported from unvaccinated children. Of the 8,406 confirmed cases, 5,371 (64%) are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated; 966 (11%) with unknown vaccination status while 2,069 (25%) are fully vaccinated against diphtheria,” he said.

The NPHCDA boss further disclosed that the 19 states with high cases of diphtheria are considering reinstating mandatory facemask use in public gatherings as a preventive measure against community transmission of the disease.

He, however, confirmed that Standard Operating Procedures for Diphtheria Antitoxin (DAT) use in health facilities and treatment centres have been developed and disseminated across the states, in addition to other case management measures.

He said: “Kano, as the epicentre of the outbreak has been at the forefront of vaccination efforts. We have implemented rounds 1 and 2 of the vaccination campaign in five high-burden Local Government Areas (LGAs) in February and April 2023, respectively, while round 3 was integrated into routine immunization programmes to further bolster our response.

“Beyond Kano, we expanded our response to include Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, and Yobe in our phase one response. These states engaged, trained, and executed vaccination campaigns in 25 high-burden LGAs within their borders.”

Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, said in his remarks that they are working with the states’ ministries of health to intensify reactive vaccination, case identification, laboratory confirmation, case management as well as risk communication and community engagement to achieve a reduction in cases.

He, thus encouraged individuals with signs and symptoms suggestive of diphtheria to promptly present to a healthcare facility or designated diphtheria treatment centres, while healthcare workers are required to maintain a high index of suspicion and notify their LGA and/or State Disease Surveillance Officer (DSNO), should they suspect diphtheria in any patient.

“But the most effective protection against Diphtheria is vaccination with the Pentavalent or TD vaccine which is free, safe and effective vaccines given at all Primary Healthcare Centers nationwide,” he said.