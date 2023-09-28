From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have petitioned Inspector General of Police (IGP) to immediately arrest the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement for interrogation over threat to life and peaceful co-existence in Kano State.

National coordinator National Coalition against Terrorism, Terrence Kuanum, made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The coalition also expressed concerns on the growing tension in the state from those that lost at the tribunal, curtailed by some political leaders that understand democracy and its value.

They warned that if cautious measures are not put in place to curtail the imminent threat from the Kwankwassiya movement, the country would be faced with another insurgent threat that will spell doom to all the efforts by the current administration to woo investors.

“Most worrisome is the threat by the Kwankwasiyya Movement who are members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). You may recall that, the Governorship and State House of Assembly election petition tribunal in Kano state declared the All Progressives Congress APC governorship candidate, Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the dully elected Governor of Kano on the 20th of September, 2023 due to irregularities and non-compliance with the electoral Act 2022 as amended.

“However, since the tobunal judgment, the Kwankwasiyya Movement is threatening the Hon Justices and judicial officers for been courageous enough to deliver just judgment. They have threatened to kill and make Kano worse than Zamfara State.

“With this imminent threat the Kwankwassiya movement if cautious measures are not put in place we would be faced with another insurgent threat on our hands and that will spell doom for all the efforts made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in wooing investors into the country at the same time posing as a threat to our nascent democracy.

“We warn the Kwankwasiyya movement and the government of Governor Kabir Abba Yusuf to desist from intimidating the judiciary as law is not based on sentiment but facts before it.

“The nation shall continue to advance in democracy if the judiciary is strengthened to continue with its just judgment as was done in Kano state.

“We call on the IGP to immediately arrest the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement for proper interrogation over threat to life and peaceful co-existence in Kano State,” the coalition pleaded in their petitioned.