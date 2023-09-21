From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The forum of state chairmen of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP) has declared that the judgment of the Kano State Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal that sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf lacks tinge of justice.

Reacting to the tribunal judgment through a statement issued by the chairman and secretary of the forum, Dr Tosin Odeyemi and Barrister Rambi Ibrahim Ayala, the forum said the judgment was shocking and disappointing.

The Kano State Elections Petition Tribunal had on Wednesday declared Dr. Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the rightful winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The development has generated different reactions from Nigerians, even as Kabi State government imposed a 24 hour curfew in the state.

The NNPP forum of chairmen said it was disappointing to hear the judgment delivered via zoom.

The forum expressed concern on why a party that was openly rejected by the electorate was declared winner.

The statement reads “No doubt the fact that Kano people voted for Governor Yusuf. They rejected the then sitting party because they wanted a fresh breath.

“It is crystal clear that some people have ambushed that judgement but our strong faith in the judiciary will make our party challenge this at the appellate court..

“We stand as one, we are not moved. Kano people freely gave our party this mandate and we are sure of the victory at the end.

“We want to appeal to our members to remain calm, leaders of our party are on top of the situation and our legal team are up to the task,” the forum added.