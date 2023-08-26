From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has announced its intention to review the posting of staff irregularly deployed to local education offices across the 44 local government councils.

The State Commissioner for Education, Umar Doguwa disclosed this during a meeting with the Local Government Education Secretaries and Zonal Education Directors of the State Universal Basic Education Board, which took place at Rumfa College, Kano..

He noted that many local education offices in the 44 councils are filled up with staff, who are supposed to be in the classrooms teaching the pupils.

“It is really disturbing that most of our local education offices are overfilled with staff who are supposed to be in the classrooms but are there at LEA wasting time, while hundreds of primary schools have no or few teachers” Duguwa lamented.

He stated that henceforth, no LEA office should have more than 30 staff, stressing that “Any number in excess of this figure will be redeployed to class rooms for effective utilization”.

He added that the administration is making arrangements to mobilize adequate resources to ensure effective monitoring of schools in the state.

He added that as part of teh check measures, the ministry would soon reintroduce effective use of time book as well as movement book to be signed by all staff of primary schools and sent to LEA on a monthly basis.

“We are fully aware that some public school teachers are posted to private schools- leaving our primary schools in need of teachers, while at the same time enjoying their salaries as government workers. That must be stopped ” he stated.

He said that the state government will sanction any officer found to be engaged in such posting.