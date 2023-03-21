From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Despite the dawn to dusk curfew earlier imposed by the Kano State government, thousands of supporters of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) flooded the streets of the state, yesterday, to celebrate the victory of their candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf at the polls.

Returning Officer for the elections, Ahmad Doko, announced that the NNPP flagbearer polled 1,190,602 votes to defeat Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the APC who polled 890,765 votes while PDP polled 15,957 votes.

At different stations in the state capital there were jubilations, ranging from wild driving of vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles to drumming and dancing by party sympathizers

Along the Jaba axis in Ungogo Local Government Area for instance, shops were forced to close down as these supporters barricaded the major roads, displaying their joy.

The supporters were also sighted in large numbers trooping to the residence of their leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso along Miller Road at Bompai area of the state , chanting solidarity songs and showing their support for the governor – elect, Yusuf.

The situation is also tense along Brigade area where the police were said to be having a hard time controlling the outpour of supporters on the street

A similar wild jubilation erupted along Zaria Road by Unguwan Uku axis as well as in other communities.

A security source said there were fears the situation might lead to a clash between NNPP and APC supporters, especially in areas where the APC governorship candidate is strong.

Earlier in the day, the INEC had declared NNPP winner of the governorship election.