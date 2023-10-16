From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved employment of 5,500 volunteer teachers under the umbrella of Better Education Services Delivery for All (BESDA) initiative in the state.

The Governor announced this during this on Monday during while speaking at the flag off of the distribution of over two million education materials which include books mats and uniforms to primary and secondary schools in the state.

Abba directed the state Commissioner of Education, Umar Haruna Doguwa and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, to commence the screening of the volunteer teachers for immediate permanent employment into the state Civil services scheme.

He explained that the initiative was part of his resolve to improve the standard of quality education in the state.

“Education is our number one, two and three priorities. The Education support and instructional materials to schools in Kano State (primary, junior and secondary schools) is in keeping with our campaign promises and party manifesto to ensure provision of quality education. I urge you to make judicious use of the materials that we are distributed.”

He recalled that his administration state has spent over N1.3 billion on payments of the National Examination Council and National Board for Technical Education registration fees for 57,000 indigent students.

According to him, “The era of pupils receiving lectures on the bear floor is totally over in our state. Already, we have a blueprint to ensure the provision of furniture for public institutions.

“We are operating a responsible government that would ensure the provision of qualitative and sound education for our pupils.”

He added that the state government is constructing 130 new girls’ and boys’ schools in a bid to enroll out-of-school children in the next academic session.

He said the state was also paying N20,000 monthly stipend to 40,000 indigent girls to encourage enrollment, retention, and completion of schools, while 5,000 members of the State Basic Education Service Delivery Association would be employed by the government.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Haruna-Doguwa, commended Governor Yusuf for his determination to revitalize the education sector in the state.