From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A former senator, Kano South Senatorial District, Mas’ud el Jibrin Doguwa, has tipped the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa to defeat his opponent in Saturday’s supplementary elections in Tudun Wada/ Doguwa federal constituency.

Mas’ud el Jibrin Doguwa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, hinged his optimism on the grounds that the Majority Leader was clearly leading his opponent, Retired Air Commodore Salisu Yishau in the February 25th inconclusive contest.

“In the last election, Alhassan was leading his NNPP opponent with 4,900 votes and on Saturday, the supplementary election taking place in 13 polling units, has only about 7000 people who had collected their PVCs” he stated.

“In Nigeria, only about 50 per cent or less of the people who collected their PVCs, come out to vote. When you do this mathematics, we expect that the number of voters on that day will be far less than the over 7000 people who collected their PVCs.

“That means that even if all the actual voters should vote for his opponent- a situation which is not possible- Alhassan would still win the elections” he reasoned.

Masuad explained that over the last decade, Alhassan and the All Progressives Congress have been very strong and rooted in his Constituency, adding that the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, unfortunately, lacked the capacity, the followership and public support to upstage Alhassan.

“Don’t forget that this is not the first time he is winning an election in this constituency nor is this the first time that he is contesting a supplementary election in the constituency. He has the experience” he stated.

“A very interesting point also is thaT Alhassan is stronger than his opponent in the 13 polling units cancelled by INEC. The majority of the places where he is weak in the constituency has been concluded and announced by INEC” he said/

He insisted that the polling units for the supplementary elections were Alhassan’s strongholds, saying that the people there were part and parcel of Alhassan’s politics and would come out in large numbers to return him to his position on Saturday.

He insisted that many of the recent allegations levelled against the Majority leader were triggered by the desperation of his opponents to dislodge him rather than the fact of the issue at stake.

He added that the Majority Leader and his supporters have however resolved to remain focused on their long-term goal, which would certainly bring glory and uplift the people of Tudun Wada/ Doguwa constituency, Kano State and Nigeria as a whole.