From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a statement advising its members, supporters, and the public to disregard any election results that are not officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The statement, which was signed by Muhammad Garba, the spokesperson for the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Organisation, warned against the circulation of unverified election results by the opposition New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The APC alleged that the opposition party was sharing fake results to incite violence and deceive the public into believing that the election was rigged against them.

Garba appealed to the people of Kano State to wait for the official results from INEC and not allow themselves to be used to cause trouble in the state.

According to Sunday Sun, INEC will begin the collation of the governorship results at its state headquarters on Sunday.