From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Thirty suspected hoodlums were arrested by the police in Kano for attempting to disrupt the mass wedding ceremony organised by the Kano State government at the Government House.

The Kano State government, on Saturday, sponsored about 3,600 couples on a mass wedding in the state.

Briefing journalists on the security situation in the state, Monday, the state Commissioner of Police Mohammed Usaini Gumel, the suspects were arrested during the event.

According to him, most of the hoodlums who came to wreak havoc and disrupt the mass wedding came from neighbouring states.

“I assure you that Kano is safe and it will continue to be safe. During the mass wedding over the weekend, some people wanted to disrupt the event, but we did not allow that to happen.

” Thirty criminals who came with the intention to disrupt the event were arrested. On interrogation, we discovered that most of them came from neighbouring states.

“Some of them came with master keys with the intention to steal vehicles, but their plans were aborted. You saw how we were able to secure lives and properties during the big event. Nobody complained. That is to show you that we are on track.”

Gumel urged residents and visitors to the state to move about their businesses without fear, adding that “Kano is a peaceful state. People should feel free to visit Kano.”