From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has said it needs at least N6 billion to provide furniture for 9, 063 public primary and secondary schools.

Commissioner of Education, Umar Doguwa, made this known when he received officials of UNICEF Nigeria, Kano Field office, led by Rahama Farah.

“We found out that majority of the 5. 2 million children in our schools have no chairs and desks. In fact, during one of my inspection visits, I found a school, Dawanau Special Primary School in Dawakin Tofa local government area, with 5, 618 pupils all seated on the floor. You can see how bad the situation is,” he said.

Apart from lack of furniture, other problems facing schools include lack of infrastructure, resource materials, utilities and teachers. He also lamented the issue of out of school children, culminating in a totally collapsed education system.

“I was emotional when I personally visited some of the schools. I visited a school with over 500 children, which has only one staff who serves as the Head Teacher/teacher. This should not be the case in any progressive society.”

Doguwa said Kano has a unique challenge because of the level of deterioration in the education sector and the huge population of the state. He stressed the need for development partners and well meaning citizens to support the state to put in place far – reaching reforms in the sector.

Doguwa urged development partners to align their priorities in education with those of the state government to address critical challenges in a systematic manner and to avoid duplication of interventions.

Earlier, Chief of Field office – UNICEF Nigeria, Farah, renewed UNICEF’s commitment to working with the state government and to highlight the agency’s education partnership priorities, including supporting the development of a four – year Education Sector Plan for the state, reducing out of school children and providing alternative learning.