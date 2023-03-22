From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor-elect of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has declared that his administration would be an offshot of the Rabiu Kwankwaso’s administration.

He said his administration would prioritise quality education, empowerment programmes, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and completion of abandoned projects in the state.

He said he would pursue a programme of free maternal healthcare and provision of conducive atmosphere for business development in the state.

In his acceptance speech to the people of the state following his election, Yusuf affirmed he would uphold and continue with the Kwankwasiyya philosophy and style of governance.

He appreciated people of the state for their courage, loyalty, commitment and resolve to defend their sovereign rights.

“Despite the fact that our party, the NNPP, is relatively new, coupled with the fact that the logo of our party was poorly depicted on the ballot paper, in addition to the widespread electoral violence, you still gave me your mandate,” he said.

He commended the members of the armed forces and the rest of the security agencies deployed to the state for the conduct of the elections as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for maintaining their neutrality throughout the electoral process.