From Desmond Mgboh Kano

Kano State Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo has lost his elder brother, Sani Abdullahi Gwarzo.

A statement by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, disclosed that the deceased passed away this morning after a brief illness. He was aged 73.

According to the statement, the deceased was a retired teacher and a former Zonal Education Director during his years of service.

The deceased is survived by his wife and children including grandchildren and will be buried according to Islamic rites at Kofar Yamma Quarters in Gwarzo Local Government Area of the state.

In the meantime, sympathizers have continued to send in their condolences to the bereaved Deputy Governor.