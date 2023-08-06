From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Independent Research Center Trust (KIRCT) has announced its decision to commence full clinical services in the Center as part of its efforts to complement healthcare delivery in the state.

The Research Center was established by Pfizer for the Kano State government in 2013 to conduct biomedical and healthcare research on communicable and non – communicable diseases.

Addressing journalists during its outreach program which was held at the Center in Dawaki -Kudu, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Center, Dr. Jameel Ismail Ahmed assured that they would kick off the clinical service by next month.

He added that with time and as they continued to improve, they would also introduce surgical services within the Center adding that irrespective of these initiatives, they would continue to offer periodic free medical interventions to the people of the state as some patients might be unable to afford their clinical services.

He explained that the outreach program was part of their social responsibility to the people of the state while expressing delight that the turnout of patients was impressive.

He observed that the medical team had attended to over 2000 patients by mid – day while adding that they were expecting about 3000 patients before the end of the day.

“We did some basic investigations, gave them some medications and treatments” he declared adding that the patients were diagnosed of common ailments such as cough, malaria, cold as well as non- communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

“For those patients with extensive problems that may not be treated here, we are in collaboration with other hospitals that we can easily refer them to and we intend to facilitate their referral so that they can receive emergency attention” he declared.

He assured that the Center would continue to organize similar free medical interventions while recalling that they recently held one at Tarauni area in the state capital.

The Village Head of the community, Musa Mohammed appreciated the Center for the gesture to the people of Dawakin – Kudu town and its environs.